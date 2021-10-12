CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EasyJet Q4 Headline Loss Narrows; Sees Positive Momentum Into FY22

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - easyJet plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) said, during fourth quarter, it flew 17.3 million seats, operating 58% of fiscal 2019 capacity with a stronger performance on intra-European and UK domestic routes. easyJet expects to fly up to 70% of fiscal 2019 planned capacity for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The Group expects capacity to continue to grow throughout fiscal 2022.

Business Insider

HP Backs FY21 Profit Outlook; Sees FY22 Profit Above View

(RTTNews) - Technology company HP Inc. (HPQ) reiterated its fiscal 2021 financial outlook, and provided financial outlook for fiscal 2022. For fiscal 2021, the company still expects earnings per share in the range of $3.56 to $3.62 and and adjusted earnings per share between $3.69 and $3.75. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.73 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For fiscal 2022, the company expects net earnings per share to be in the range of $3.86 to $4.06 and non-GAAP net earnings per share of $4.07 to $4.27. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.78 per share.
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came to 99 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $1.04. Total revenue grew 182.7% to $8.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.92 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 213.3% to $7.96 billion. Load factor improved to 78.7% from 58.9% but missed the FactSet consensus of 80.9%. The company said it ended the quarter with about $18 billion of available liquidity. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down about 20% from the same period in 2019, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $9.30 billion implies a 17.8% decline. The stock has dropped 8.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
Reuters

Schindler sees higher costs and supply chain bottlenecks to affect Q4

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Thursday a 0.4% drop in third-quarter net profit year-on-year, citing rising costs and disruptions in global supply chains, and said the challenges would continue into the fourth quarter. Higher raw materials prices, soaring cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks made...
Business Insider

Robert Half International Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year. The company's profit came in at $170.87 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $75.75 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn...
Business Insider

Intel Corporation Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Intel Corporation (INTC) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year. The company's profit came in at $6.82 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $4.28 billion, or $1.02 per share, in last year's third quarter. Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings...
Business Insider

Whirlpool Corp. Earnings Advance In Q3

(RTTNews) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year. The company's profit came in at $471 million, or $7.51 per share. This compares with $392 million, or $6.19 per share, in last year's third quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter rose...
Business Insider

Intel Q3 Profit Trounces Street View; But Shares Slip 9% On Sales Miss

(RTTNews) - Intel Corp. (INTC) Thursday reported a profit for the third quarter that trumped Wall Street estimates. However, the chipmaker's shares tanked over 9% in extended session after its third-quarter revenues missed Street estimates. Santa Clara, California-based Intel reported third-quarter profit of $6.82 billion or $1.67 per share, up...
smarteranalyst.com

United Airlines Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Rise 2.3%

Shares of air transportation services provider United Airlines Holdings (UAL) gained 2.3% in extended trade on Tuesday after the company reported smaller-than-expected loss for the third quarter of 2021. Based out of Illinois, United Airlines offers cargo and passenger transportation services in North America, the Pacific, the Atlantic and Latin...
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
ambcrypto.com

Polygon needs this for positive momentum in the future

On the back of the rising market MATIC along with its network Polygon is making strides. However, it is well known that a successful market comes from its participants and that is exactly where it gets concerning for Polygon. The question is, from here on can investors fix the faults, or will things further spiral down?
US News and World Report

Takeaway.com Shares Dip as U.S. Growth Stalls; CEO Sees Better Q4

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Weaker than expected third-quarter orders at Just Eat Takeaway.com knocked shares in the online food delivery company on Wednesday, with orders in the United States growing just 3%. Shares in the company, which completed its $7.3 billion purchase of U.S. peer GrubHub in June, were down 4.4%...
investing.com

Delta Air Weaker As it Warns of Q4 Loss After Q3 Profit

Investing.com – Delta Air Lines stock (NYSE:DAL) slumped 5.4% Wednesday as the airline’s warning of a fourth-quarter loss was too much to take for traders even as it managed to report its first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian blamed record high crude...
investing.com

Tesla Stock Looks To Build On Positive Momentum

At the time of writing, Tesla is hovering around $793, with overhead resistance at $807 and its closest support base at $764. Today we could expect a pattern continuation and a price action move towards the $807 resistance level. However, if it fails to hold above $793, it could move...
Business Insider

Deutsche Post To Raise Guidance On Continued Positive Earnings Momentum In Q3

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY.PK) said the positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021. The management will raise guidance for fiscal 2021 Group EBIT and free cash flow, driven by the strong development in the DHL divisions. Also, the mid-term guidance for fiscal 2023 will be subject to upward revision, the Group said.
The Independent

Rentokil sales move higher amid flurry of acquisitions

Pest control and hygiene business Rentokil Initial saw revenues nudge higher for the past three months as it was boosted by acquisitions.Shares in the business dipped in early trading on Thursday despite it hailing a “strong performance” from its core operations.The update comes just weeks after it increased its growth targets and announced plans to expand its hygiene arm following strong demand following the pandemic.On Thursday, Rentokil said its revenues rose by 0.5% to £761.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.However, it said this was depressed by its disinfection business which fell away from pandemic-boosted levels from last year.We...
MarketWatch

Enfusion stock opens 18% above IPO price to value investment management software company at $2.3 billion

Enfusion Inc. was well received on its Wall Street debut, as the Chicago-based investment management software company's stock opened 17.6% above its IPO price. The company raised $260.5 million as it sold 15.32 million Class A shares in its initial public offering, which the company said overnight priced at $17 a share, at the top of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders raised $58.3 million as they sold 3.43 million shares in the IPO. The stock's first trade on the NYSE was at $20.00 at 11:16 a.m. Eastern for about 2.3 million shares. With a total of about 113.05 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding expected after the IPO, the stock's first trade values the company at about $2.26 billion. The stock has pared some gains since the open to recently trade up 17.1% at $19.90. The company debuted on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.8% in midday trading while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%.
Business Insider

Vicor Q3 Results Miss Street View; Shares Down 5%

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corporation (VICR) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $13.3 million or $0.29 per share, a surge from last year's profit of $5.8 million or $0.13 per share. Revenues for the third quarter grew 8.7% to $84.9 million from $78.1 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters...
