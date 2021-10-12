Wood proves in Giants' NLDS win why Zaidi wanted him so bad

Game five of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Giants is set to take place on Thursday night, and it is the biggest game between these two storied rivalries in more than a generation. The two teams have battled 23 times in 2021 (if you are including spring training) and the supremacy for 2021 comes down to one game. The part that gives it the most poetry is that on Thursday night, it will be the only MLB game on television.

