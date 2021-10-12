The Moody Center for the Arts presents Artists-in-Dialogue: Hanan Sabea and Kapwani Kiwanga

STICKS AND PAPER MAGIC: Artist Marianne DiNapoli-Mylet created the STICKIT while in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. A STICKIT is a small sculpture in static motion created from sticks and paper about 18 inches tall. Beginning Oct. 24, she will exhibit Sojourn STICKITs at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art at 750 Marguerite Dr. in Winston-Salem. DiNapoli-Mylet said Sojourn STICKITs “are akin to their smaller, sister STICKITs in rhythmic gesture and cathartic humor but loom large (about 7 feet tall) and are a traveling group.” She will also present a workshop from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Main Gallery at SECCA for those 16 and older. Guests can create small STICKITs. Participants are asked to bring a stick, lightweight fabric, lace or any small object to include in their sculpture. All other materials are included. Tickets are $40 at tinyurl.com/rue52839.

