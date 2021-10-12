CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Moody Center for the Arts presents Artists-in-Dialogue: Hanan Sabea and Kapwani Kiwanga

culturemap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Organized in conjunction with the fall exhibition, "Kipwani Kiwanga: The Sand Recalls the Moon’s Shadow," Hanan Sabea, professor of anthropology at the American University in Cairo, will offer insights into the past and current impact of the sisal trade, in dialogue with the artist.

houston.culturemap.com

