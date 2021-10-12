The Moody Center for the Arts presents Artists-in-Dialogue: Hanan Sabea and Kapwani Kiwanga
Organized in conjunction with the fall exhibition, "Kipwani Kiwanga: The Sand Recalls the Moon's Shadow," Hanan Sabea, professor of anthropology at the American University in Cairo, will offer insights into the past and current impact of the sisal trade, in dialogue with the artist.
