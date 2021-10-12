SheSpace All Pink Fashion Show
SheSpace, the female-focused coworking space in The Heights, is hosting their first-ever All Pink Fashion Show for Breast Cancer Awareness. In efforts to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer, SheSpace has partnered with Tootsies, Frock Shop, Elizabeth Anthony, The Vintage Contessa, Sugopetite, Renegade Bridal, Luisa Nadarajah Designs, and Alicia Thinking Boutique to host a fashion show.houston.culturemap.com
