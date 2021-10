SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Lottery says an unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $1 million is about to expire. The unknown winner bought the ticket on May 21 at the Circle K Store at 7140 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale. It has the five winning numbers from the May 22 drawing, but not the Powerball. Winning tickets expire six months after each drawing. That means the winner has until Nov. 18, to claim the prize.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO