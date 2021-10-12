CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nike SNKRS Internal Meeting Reveals Concerns of Losing Most Loyal Consumers

By Store
hypebeast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent internal meeting at last week has seen the company address the concerns of trying to maintain their most loyal SNKRS customers. The SNKRS app has long been a topic of controversy amongst footwear-obsessed customers. Nike is well aware that they are losing a portion of their market share to other shoe companies like New Balance and other independent brands as well as luxury brands, looking to grow their awareness in the streetwear sector.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

First Down and atmos Link Two Subway Systems on the ASICS GEL-Lyte III

First Down teamed up with atmos to debut the duo’s first collaboration which takes inspiration from the subway metro systems of New York City and Tokyo and links them all together on the. GEL-Lyte III. First Down USA migrated from NYC to Japan to plant its roots but still paid...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Outfits the Air Max Goaterra 2.0 in Full "Cargo Khaki"

As we approach the colder months ahead, has been busy with new releases that are season-appropriate as it debuts a new Nike Air Max Goaterra 2.0 in a full “Cargo Khaki” colorway. The new offering debuted ahead of the sportswear giant’s recently announced functional Air Force 1 High Boot in “Military Green.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Emporio Armani Presents Its Most Responsible Collection Yet

Sustainability in fashion seems to run on a spectrum between green-washing and total transparency. Thankfully, at Armani, the emphasis is very much on the latter end. Its approach to sustainability isn’t something new, but has been on the brand’s agenda for years — just take a look at its dedicated “social responsibility” blueprint on its website.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Shoe#Snkrs#New Balance#Asian#Lmnts
hypebeast.com

Balenciaga Is the World's Hottest Brand for Q3 2021

Lyst Index Q3 2021 has revealed Balenciaga to be the world’s hottest brand at the moment. After returning to haute couture after 53 years, launching a Fortnite collaboration and teaming up with Kanye West for the launch of his DONDA album, Balenciaga continued to take the world by storm with its Met Gala presence and The Simpsons collab showcased at Paris Fashion Week. While Balenciaga previously fell down a few rankings in previous quarters, the brands has proven to get right back on top, surpassing Gucci for the title of world’s hottest brand.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Prgrss Store Spotlights Sustainable Labels in Latest Editorial

Australian retailer Prgrss Store has revealed its latest editorial, showcasing pieces from labels including Our Legacy, Namacheko and more. The editorial reinforces the store’s ethos, with a particular focus on sustainability through everything from the labels stocked to the packaging used. The editorial itself introduces pieces from a variety of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Why Losing Nike Won’t Be a Death Knell for DSW, According to the Retailer’s President

For many wholesalers, Nike is the crown jewel of their athletic footwear assortment. Luckily, this was never case for DSW. According to Bill Jordan, president of DSW parent company Designer Brands Inc., sales of Nike products accounted for less than 4% of revenue in 2019. So when Nike stops selling products through DSW in 2022, Jordan does not expect to see a severe impact in sales. “The good news for us is that the hole that needs to be filled is not such a big hole that we can’t do it,” Jordan said, noting the selling power of other popular athletic brands,...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

JINS Eyewear Launches a Special Collaboration with Evangelion

JINS Eyewear has announced a special collaboration with anime series EVANGELION in celebration of the franchise’s latest movie EVANGELION: 3.0 +1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. The collaboration consists of two pairs of optical glasses and a pair of sunglasses incorporating different motifs from the series. The Test Type Unit 01 optical glasses, inspired by the EVA Unit-01 mobile suit, come in steel grey and include purple two-piece movable hinges and green hexagonal temple tips. The Production Model Unit 02 glasses are inspired by the EVA Unit-02 with black rims featuring 4 studs to replicate the eyes of the robot, end pieces that represent its chest armor, and a bridge that replicates its arms.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Footwear News

Done Deals: Josmo Shoes Grows Brand Roster With Badgley Mischka Kids’ License and Others + More News

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 21, 2021: Over the past year, Josmo Shoes has added three new brands to its roster of licensed kids’ shoes. The company, which has been manufacturing footwear for over 30 years, is now producing special-occasion looks for designer label Badgley Mischka. It also is making infant shoes for the activewear brand RBX and creating kids’ styles for French Toast, best known for its school uniforms. Josmo’s roster also includes Avalanche, Kensie, Beverly Hills Polo Club and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Vetements Drops Limited-Edition OXPAHA Capsule

Vetements has dropped a new capsule collection in collaboration with SV Moscow that’s inspired by traditional security uniforms. The collection title “OXPAHA,” which means security in Russian, appears on the front and back of collection garments. The limited-edition capsule features a black oversized cotton hoodie with OXPAHA embroidered on the front left chest and back of the garment in yellow. Also included in the collection is a black oversized t-shirt featuring the same design.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The latest Lyst Index showed that in-person fashion shows and star-studded events such as the Met Gala, the Emmys and the VMAs made a big impact on the platform search results. Balenciaga climbed up five spots, replacing Gucci at the top of the hottest brands ranking in the third quarter of 2021. Searches during the period jumped 505 percent, thanks to the brand’s return to haute couture, its Fortnite collaboration, Kanye West’s collaboration on his “Donda” album launch with the brand, as well as the company’s massive presence at the Met Gala red...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Bombas Expands Into the UK With Socks & Slippers

Bombas is expanding overseas and launching in the United Kingdom. Today, the sock company will offer socks, slippers and underwear for purchase in both singles and packs. To further grow it’s U.K. presence, the brand will be partnering with St. Mungo’s, a leading homelessness charity based in London, to better understand the needs of those affected by homelessness in the local community and get products on those in need as quickly as possible. And to celebrate the market debut, Bombas will be donating 5,000 pairs of Bombas donation socks to the non-profit organization this month, with an additional 5,000 pairs to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Dr. Martens Launches New Audrick Collection

English shoemaker Dr. Martens is expanding its platform silhouettes with the launch of its new Audrick collection. Featuring the classic 8-eye boot, 3-eye shoe and Chelsea boot silhouettes in black Nappa Lux leather, the collection re-engineers the brand’s signature platform sole. The new Quad Neoteric sole is composed of a two-part platform with an EVA midsole and a rugged PVC outsole. Additionally, the platform contains a deep cleat design and is 1.9 inches tall. Finishing off the reworked design is a built-in SoftWair insole for comfort.
APPAREL
MarketWatch

Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Nike Reveals Another Dunk Low Implementing the Brand's Grind Initiative

Joining its Move to Zero collection, unveiled a new Dunk Low utilizing the brand’s initiative called Nike Grind where recycled materials are collected and repurposed. Seen on the soles of the Air Zoom Alphafly “Next Nature” and Space Hippie series, the highly coveted silhouette has seen a bubblegum pink makeover with the same eco-friendly treatment.
APPAREL
chatsports.com

Sports Apparel Market to Set New Growth Story | Adidas, Nike, Jockey International

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Sports Apparel Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Sports Apparel Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
APPAREL
wiznation.com

Sorry For The L’s?: Nike Says They Want To Fix Their SNKRS Releases

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Nike has heard our cries and seen our tears and are apparently FINALLY about to “fix” their SNKRS app to ensure more people take home “W’s” instead of having these bots eat like the app is a buffet. Hypebeast is...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Nike is worried its irritating SNKRS app may push sneakerheads away

Nike is well aware of the frustration its SNKRS app causes sneakerheads and is seeking remedies, according to details leaked from an internal company meeting last week. “We are at risk of losing our most sneaker-obsessed consumer,” one slide read during the presentation, according to a report from Complex. “High heat, hype is ‘killing the culture’ and consumers are migrating towards New Balance and smaller, independent brands.”
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Nike Touts Payback From Consumer Direct Acceleration Strategy

“As I said before, and I’ll say again, these are times when strong brands can get stronger, and that’s what Nike did this past year,” said John Donahoe, Nike’s president and CEO, at the company’s 41st annual meeting. He attributed much of the gains to progress from its Consumer Direct Acceleration (CDA) strategy.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Supreme and Nike Team Up For New Cross Trainer Low Collabs

Supreme has once again teamed up with longtime collaborative partner Nike to deliver an updated version of the brand’s classic training shoes, the Cross Trainer Low. The best part is that fans won’t need to wait long before they can get their hands on a pair. The streetwear giant revealed on various social media platforms that two Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles are releasing this week as part of its 2021 Fall/Winter lineup. The shoe is constructed with a premium leather upper and is paired with a perforated leather toe box and quarter panels. Adding to the design is a...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy