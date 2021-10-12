Nike SNKRS Internal Meeting Reveals Concerns of Losing Most Loyal Consumers
A recent internal meeting at last week has seen the company address the concerns of trying to maintain their most loyal SNKRS customers. The SNKRS app has long been a topic of controversy amongst footwear-obsessed customers. Nike is well aware that they are losing a portion of their market share to other shoe companies like New Balance and other independent brands as well as luxury brands, looking to grow their awareness in the streetwear sector.hypebeast.com
