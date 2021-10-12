American Screening LLC CEO, Ron Kilgarlin, Provides Extensive Range of Products for Substance Testing at Home

SHREVEPORT, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / American Screening LLC started as a business whose mission was to provide high-quality products for drug and alcohol testing. With time, the company grew into a primary manufacturer and distributor of diagnostic tests, as well as of other important medical supplies. Its clients are both domestic and international, as the company holds an ISO13485 contract. Its mission continues to expand towards supporting the fight against drug addiction and mental illness. As part of this commitment, American Screening LLC has made it one of its priorities to maintain a robust selection of home drug testing kits that are both highly accurate and affordably priced.