Movie Review – Boiling Point (2011)

With whispers of a fourth instalment still in the works, Tom Jolliffe takes a look back at the Riddick trilogy…. Before Vin Diesel headlined a car based franchise which has seen him recently become mercilessly memed, he starred in a low budget Sci-fi creature feature that became a cult hit. That film was Pitch Black, David Twohy’s conception, which proved very popular. The way the franchise has subsequently evolved has been as interesting as it has inconsistent. The follow up film, coming in the wake of a Matrix and Lord of the Rings inspired cinema landscape, was a huge budget picture but would ultimately bomb at the box office. The third film then stripped back the expansive universe and big budget theatrics in order to try and recapture the focused intensity of the original. It proved a little more successful and enough to suggest a fourth picture might be feasible.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO