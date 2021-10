You may not want to pay £1,000 a night to stay inside it, but you can now have a peek inside Dubai’s Burj Al Arab skyscraper on a tour the hotel is calling “a fascinating journey of discovery into the untold stories of a global icon”.Launched last week, the tour includes a walk around the public areas of the hotel and the chance to take photos, as well as getting a glimpse of the £6,500-a-night Royal Suite.There’s also the chance to see memorabilia from sporting and cultural events held at the Burj, including “the decks from David Guetta’s spectacular United...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO