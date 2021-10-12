CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter Cast as Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’

By Tyler Justin Pruyn
mxdwn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline has reported that Will Poulter, Midsommar and We’re the Millers star, will be playing Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Rumors had circled around the internet earlier this week, but Deadline and director James Gunn himself have confirmed the news. Adam Warlock was teased in one...

movies.mxdwn.com

