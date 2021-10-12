Covid: Port Talbot boxers talk about the vaccine

The site of this undignified scene is the Neath Port Talbot area, which sits just off the M4 in South Wales. You’ve probably driven past it on the way to the busy tourist traps of the Pembrokeshire coast, or skirted round it heading to one of the popular bike parks that offer the promise of uplift, bacon rolls, and big hitting descents. But to do so is to miss out on a slice of British mountain bike history, and to overlook a trail network that harks back to the days when front derailleurs were still popular and mullets were still just a hairstyle. Give yourself a few days to explore here however, and you might find yourself looking at those riders of yore with a decent helping of respect. Indeed, for those in search of adventure, there’s a whole ‘Tough As Steel’ itinerary of activities for visitors to the area, ranging from riding to running, swimming and ropes courses.

