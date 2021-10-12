CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peloton’s Cody Rigsby Makes His Return to the ‘DWTS’ Ballroom After Completing His Quarantine (Video)

By Sarah Williams
Cover picture for the articleThe 34-year-old Peloton instructor and his pro partner Cheryl Burke performed together in the ballroom on Monday night (October 11) in New York City. Cody and Cheryl haven’t performed together live since September 21. She tested positive for COVID-19 first, which forced them to withdraw from performing live on September 28. Their rehearsal video was shown instead. He then tested positive for COVID-19 as well and their next performance was done virtually from their living rooms.

