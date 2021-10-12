CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baytown, TX

ExxonMobil to Develop Large-Scale Plastic Waste Advanced Recycling Facility

By Pathikrit Bose
smarteranalyst.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil and gas major Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) recently announced that the company will develop its first large-scale plastic waste advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas. The operations are likely to commence by the end of 2022. Following the news, shares of the company declined 1% to close at $61.56...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Plastic will create more pollution in US than coal by 2030, study says

By the end of the decade, the contribution of the United States’ plastics industry to climate change will exceed that of coal-fired power, says a study.A report from Bennington College’s Beyond Plastics think tank says that the US plastics industry is currently responsible for at least 232 million tons of CO2e gas emissions per year – the equivalent to those of 116 average-sized coal-fired power plants.The Huffington Post reports that while roughly 65% of the country’s coal-fired plants closed over the past decade, the US plastics industry has grown at such a rate, it threatens to offset any benefits...
ENVIRONMENT
roseville.ca.us

Recycling food waste in Roseville

Most people don’t realize the amount of food they throw away each day – from uneaten leftovers to old produce or food that could otherwise be recovered. As a result, Californians send 11.2 billion pounds of food to landfills annually, reducing space at the landfill and increasing greenhouse gas emissions that impact our environment.
ROSEVILLE, CA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Dow recognized by Association of Plastic Recyclers

Dow has announced that it has earned multiple Critical Guidance Recognitions for recyclability from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) in three product categories. ROBOND adhesives, OPULUX optical finishes and SURLYN ionomers were each recognized by APR for solving packaging design challenges. APR’s Critical Guidance Recognition is one of the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Baytown, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Baytown, TX
Industry
MarketWatch

Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups made from recycled materials that are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use large cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups in that region will use recycled plastic. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would make its packaging more eco-friendly as well. Taken together, these changes are part of the company's commitment to sustainably source all of its consumer-facing packaging by 2026. Wendy's stock has edged up 0.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.3% for the period.
ENVIRONMENT
midfloridanewspapers.com

Solid waste chief: County only recycling 9 percent of plastics

Polk County is dragging its feet when it comes to recycling, according to the county's Solid Waste disposal guru, and a team of garbage reuse experts, and on Friday, a start-up entrepreneurial group walked away empty handed after asking the county for a $16 million launch stipend. Ana Wood, the...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Recycling Plastics to Create Prosthetics

We hear about a lot of goods like bottles, paper, even clothing, made from recycled materials. But did you know that recycling also helps in the world of prosthetics?. We learn more about a recent grant benefitting Form5 Prosthetics. WEBSITE: Recycle Right.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Exxonmobil Chemical#Exxon Mobil Corporation#Xom#Tipranks#Bnp Paribas#Hold
AFP

Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional

The burning question going into the Glasgow climate summit is whether major economies can, by 2050, reduce emissions enough to deliver a carbon neutral world in which humanity no longer adds planet-warming gases to the atmosphere. Less talked about -- but rising quickly on the climate agenda -- are tools and techniques to pull CO2 straight out of the air. Even scientists sceptical about its feasibility agree that without carbon dioxide removal (CDR) -- aka "negative emission" -- it will be extremely difficult to meet the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming below two degrees Celsius. "We need drastic, radical emissions reductions, and on top of that we need some CDR," said Glen Peters, research director at the Centre for International Climate Research.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Vodafone switches to recycled plastic Sim cards

Vodafone is to switch to eco-Sim cards made from recycled plastic as part of efforts to reduce its environmental impact. The telecoms giant said that it would begin providing the new Sim cards to customers this month, progressively replacing Sim cards made from new plastic. The company said the scheme...
ENVIRONMENT
Government Technology

Pa. to Pave Road With Asphalt, Recycled Plastic Mixture

(TNS) — Officials from the state Departments of Transportation (PennDOT), Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Environmental Protection (DEP) and General Services (DGS) this week highlighted a pilot project to pave part of a Ridley Creek State Park roadway with an asphalt and recycled plastic mixture. The project, coordinated through PennDOT's...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thefastmode.com

NOS, IDEMIA Collaborate on Recycled Plastic SIM Cards

In view around the growing awareness of environment protection, Portugal's NOS goes green by offering customers eco-friendly solutions. To further develop their eco-credentials, NOS launched the first fully recycled plastic half-sized SIM card in the Portuguese market for the brand aimed at young people, WTF. The new cards will be rolled out to all NOS segments over the next year. This step echoes the operator’s pledge to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
Rogersville Review

Eastman ranked in Fortune’s Change the World list: Recycling innovations tackle the plastic waste

Eastman is ranked No. 21 in Fortune magazine’s 2021 Change the World list, which recognizes companies that have a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. Fortune identified Eastman as a company that is changing the world through advanced recycling technologies that process hard-to-recycle plastics and reduce the company’s carbon footprint.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Plastic Juice Packaging

The Fruit Shoot drinks are being launched in the UK with a new packaging to help give them an eco-focused edge and to meet the changing preferences of today's consumer. The brand's singles and multipacks will now be packaged using 100% rPET clear bottles and comes as part of brand owner Britvic's commitment to shift all packaging to 100% rPET in Great Britain by the end of 2022. The drinks have also received a refresh for the recipe with no preservatives in the mix to help parents feel confident about giving the product to their little ones.
ENVIRONMENT
austinnews.net

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Launches PCN With First "Host" Country Cameroon; PCN to Revolutionize Multi-Billion Dollar Waste-Plastic Recycling Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IKYAYO Investment Holdings a civil equipment and infrastructure investment development company in the Republic of Cameroon, the Cemac and Ecowas zone of countries.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticsnews.com

Plastic waste issues boosting business for recycling equipment firms

Today is a good day to be in the plastics recycling business. Tomorrow as well. And for the foreseeable future. With rising interest and appetite for recycled-based products and packaging, demand remains strong for plastics recycling equipment as 2021 looks to turn into 2022. Company officials contacted on the Fakuma trade show floor to discuss market conditions do not expect that to change anytime soon.
ENVIRONMENT
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Experimenting With Recycled Plastics In Asphalt

PennDOT is experimenting with a new type of road surfacing. A pilot project is taking place in Delaware County that mixes asphalt with recycled plastics. “This material is intended to strengthen the roadway surface, without leeching plastic material into the surrounding environment,” PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary Mark Keiser explained Wednesday. “We will evaluate the material performance over a five year period.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy