Australia-based mining giant Rio Tinto on Wednesday announced plans to cut direct carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030, ramping up previous targets as the firm tries to green its highly polluting operations. Rio Tinto said it would spend around $7.5 billion from now until the end of the decade to cut so-called scope one and two emissions -- from mining operations and power consumption. "Governments are setting more ambitious targets and accelerating actions on climate change," a statement said, stressing the firm's need to "stay relevant". "Society at large is also demanding companies take more action to decarbonise."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO