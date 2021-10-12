Cummins to launch software to integrate powertrains with automated driving system technologies

Analyzes Industry-Wide Digital Ad Performance Trends for Media Planning and Reporting;. Measures KPIs Across Publisher-Direct, Programmatic, Search and Social Buying. Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today released research and benchmarking capabilities on its Basis platform. Basis Technologies previously operated as ‘Centro.’ Its platform now provides a proprietary tool, Market Trends, that delivers rapid reporting of industry-wide digital ad performance trends on all major channels and properties. It surfaces metrics on ad spend and KPIs across publisher-direct, programmatic, search and social buying channels. It enables advertisers to reduce time and cost associated with collecting, researching, and organizing data for media planning. Basis is composed of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. It provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices for all major creative types and formats.
Comments / 0