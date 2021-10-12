Cummins to launch software to integrate powertrains with automated driving system technologies

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner. Meet Maestro, SwimTopia’s modern and intuitive meet software, was designed to be used with a meet organizer’s choice of timing system. The goal is to give teams great choices for how they time meets, letting them choose the system that fits their budget and team culture. SwimTopia is working to add integration with every major timing system to Meet Maestro, so that the same easy-to-use software can be used to run neighborhood dual meets and championship meets at large natatoriums. Adding new integrations as new systems come on the market also gives Meet Maestro customers the benefit of access to the latest in timing system advancements.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO