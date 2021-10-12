CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cummins to launch software to integrate powertrains with automated driving system technologies

By Andy East
Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCummins Inc. has said it plans to launch software features to integrate its powertrains with automated driving system technologies. Additionally, Cummins, which is headquartered in Columbus, said it is “actively testing” more than 100 vehicles with companies that specialize in autonomous vehicle technologies. However, Cummins did not specify when the...

www.therepublic.com

