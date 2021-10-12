Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 6: Darrel Williams, Carson Wentz among top free agent pickups

Fantasy Football is often a battle of attrition, and that is undoubtedly true this season. This week was another one where we lost some of our most valuable fantasy players to injury. We continue to lose running backs at an alarming rate, but luckily we have some excellent options available on the waiver wire to pick up that we can plug into our starting lineups. It's not just the running back position that is getting hit with injuries, we also lost several wide receivers, a couple of quarterbacks, and a few tight ends for good measure. If the injuries weren't enough to contend with, we also have bye weeks this week. Atlanta, New Orleans, New York Jets, and San Francisco are all off this week, so keep that in mind when you place waiver claims on players. If you had thoughts of adding any players from those teams in order to start this week, you're going to need to look elsewhere.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO