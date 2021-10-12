CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jojo Siwa dressed as Prince Charming for ‘DWTS’ Disney night

By Sarah Williams
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Disney week on Dancing with the Stars starting with Monday’s heros night, where the history-making same-sex duo of Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson danced to the Cinderella song, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” complete with Siwa dressed as Prince Charming. Viewers on Twitter absolutely loved the...

