Federal lawsuit claims pork producer violated state's laws on biometrics privacy

By David C.L. Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe region’s largest pork producer is being accused of violating state law on biometric privacy by requiring workers to clock in and out each day using their fingerprints. A federal lawsuit filed in late September in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Rene Reyes against The Maschhoffs LLC asks for class-action status, which potentially would allow dozens of former and current workers to join it.

