Federal lawsuit claims pork producer violated state's laws on biometrics privacy
The region’s largest pork producer is being accused of violating state law on biometric privacy by requiring workers to clock in and out each day using their fingerprints. A federal lawsuit filed in late September in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Rene Reyes against The Maschhoffs LLC asks for class-action status, which potentially would allow dozens of former and current workers to join it.www.myjournalcourier.com
