The San Francisco Giants faced off against the Dodgers Monday in a near flawless night for both teams' defense, and one home run by Evan Longoria was all it took to hold off the Dodgers and head for a potentially decisive Game 4 on Tuesday in L.A. It was a windy night in L.A. just like it was in the Bay Area, and a few of the Giants noted that it felt a lot like San Francisco at Dodgers Stadium, as the temperatures dipped to the low 50s.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO