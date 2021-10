The varsity girls volleyball team lost to Castilleja at home yesterday 16-25, 15-25, 17-25. The team called a timeout ten minutes into the first set before continuing to play and ending the set with 16 points. After a three minute break between sets, they proceeded to the second set, where they fought hard but ended with 10 points less than Castilleja. The team continued to battle in the third set. They led the game until Castilleja caught up and tied the score at 15-15, after which Castilleja went on a 10-2 run to seal the match.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO