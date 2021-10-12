CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belknap County, NH

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Belknap; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Southern Carroll; Western And Central Hillsborough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap and Western and Central Hillsborough Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford, Southern Franklin, Southern Somerset and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on a New Mexico movie set

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital.
SANTA FE, NM
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
PHARMACEUTICALS

