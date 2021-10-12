Dense Fog Advisory issued for Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 02:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Interior Cumberland Highlands; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll, Southern Carroll, Merrimack, Belknap and Western and Central Hillsborough Counties. In Maine, Southern Oxford, Southern Franklin, Southern Somerset and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0