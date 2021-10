For the Chicago Sky to make their first WNBA Finals appearance in seven years, they needed what everyone needs: to be healthy and to be loved. Since a rough beginning to the regular season, the Sky have managed the first. And the second, being chosen by free agent and Illinois native Candace Parker this offseason, has added a sentimental dimension to the team’s unexpected playoff run. “To go back home, I think it’s special,” Parker said after Game 2 of the Finals in Phoenix. When the series, tied 1-1 now, moves to Chicago for Game 3 tonight, the team expects a sellout crowd.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO