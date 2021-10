Maranatha High School’s Spirit Week is underway and you can already see the enthusiasm on campus as the school builds up to Homecoming this Friday. Monday kicked off Spirit Week with the first of the daily themed dress days. Students wore their favorite pajama bottoms and a t-shirt, and participated in the first of five pep rallies. Competition between the Houses was fierce as teams battled it out with a pancake eating contest they’ll never forget. The upcoming themed dress days this week are: Disney Day (10/5), Jersey Day (10/6), Decades Day (10/7), and Country vs. Country Club Day (10/8).

PASADENA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO