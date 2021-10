A man is in custody as officials investigate the Newell Fire that sparked in American Canyon. Officials started investigating the fire as arson and they started looking for a person of interest. A man was arrested Monday night near a stolen car in the area of the fire, which sparked earlier that night. Officials have not called him a suspect, but they say he hasn’t been ruled out as far as starting the fire. The man was hospitalized with injuries, and he could be in the hospital for several days. The fire burned over 130 acres and was fully contained yesterday.

AMERICAN CANYON, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO