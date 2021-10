Whereas the shale revolution drove coal use down in the U.S. over the past 20 years, economic growth drove coal use up in China. With China now accounting for half the world's coal consumption, will President Xi's announcement that China will cease building new coal-fired power generation in other countries matter? Will China reduce domestic coal-generated power if it risks energy security? Ken Medlock considers the questions at hand in Barron's.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO