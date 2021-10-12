‘Hearthstone’ Mercenaries Mode Gameplay Trailer Released, Patch 21.4 Arrives Later Today
When Hearthstone (Free) patch 21.2 arrived a little while ago, Hearthstone Mercenaries pre-purchase was available on all platforms. If you’ve not kept up with Hearthstone and the new Mercenaries mode, it lets you collect Mercenaries and assemble parties to take on procedurally generated bounties by blending RPG and roguelike elements alongside Hearthstone characters. Earlier today, Blizzard revealed that Hearthstone patch 21.4 with the new Mercenaries mode releases later today. There will be 51 playable mercenaries at launch and this mode will have its own rating and matchmaking system. Blizzard says this is the most complex matchmaking and rating system the game has seen. Details on this will be revealed soon. Blizzard also released the first Hearthstone Mercenaries gameplay video. Watch it below:toucharcade.com
