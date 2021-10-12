‘Hearthstone’ Mercenaries Mode Gameplay Trailer Released, Patch 21.4 Arrives Later Today

Moonglow Bay, which launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month on October 26th, has dropped a new gameplay trailer, showing off a day in Moonglow Bay. We know from our Xbox Indie Spotlight on Moonglow Bay that players will be busy exploring, forming friendships, cooking, and of course fishing, and the trailer above gives us a nice snapshot of just what a day in Moonglow Bay will look like — discovering new types of fish and donating them to the museum, fulfilling errands for the townspeople, and more. There's also a nod to Moonglow Bay's more mysterious aspects — the devs told us, "You’ll encounter mythical creatures that keep people in town awake at night. It’s gonna make use of your fishing skills but will very much put you to the test," and at the end of the trailer, our character is radioed with an urgent message that "there's something in the storm."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO