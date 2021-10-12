CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict On Eden Hazard Returning to Chelsea

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has already approved the quality of Eden Hazard after he was linked with a return to Chelsea.

As per claims in Spain, Chelsea are said to be in talks with Real Madrid for the 30-year-old over re-signing the Belgium international just two years on from his Stamford Bridge departure.

Hazard left in 2019 for his dream move to the Bernabeu, but just 52 appearances later, it hasn't been the 'dream' transfer Hazard would've hoped for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=365GSS_0cOTUKV200
Sipa USA

Real are reported to be willing to let Hazard leave and it could be back to Chelsea, if reports are anything to go by. Chelsea won't pay anything above £34 million for him despite selling him for a deal worth well over £100 million in the summer of 2019.

If he arrived back in the English capital, he would be under the tutelage of Tuchel. The German has already offered a glowing assessment of the winger.

What Thomas Tuchel said

Prior to Chelsea playing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Tuchel spoke very highly of the 30-year-old, giving his seal of approval.

"He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," said Tuchel ahead of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmiuS_0cOTUKV200
Photo by Rafa Huerta/SPP/Sipa USA

"So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

"He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

More Chelsea Coverage

UEFA
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has no worries over ‘unselfish’ Romelu Lukaku’s six-game dry spell

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no worries over “unselfish” Romelu Lukaku’s six-goal dry spell in front of goal for Chelsea.Lukaku tucked away Timo Werner’s cross at Brentford on Saturday, only to see the effort chalked out for offside.Chelsea needed a wonderful Edouard Mendy performance to tiptoe away from the Brentford Community Stadium with a 1-0 win to step back to the Premier League summit.Ben Chilwell’s sweet half-volley somehow settled the contest, while £98million club-record recruit Lukaku was again underused in attack.Blues boss Tuchel has remained relaxed about Belgium hitman Lukaku’s recent barren run however, instead praising the 28-year-old’s selfless...
PREMIER LEAGUE
