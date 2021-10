TORONTO - Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor, North & Central America, is this year’s winner of the Katie Taylor Economic Award. The award was presented by Women in Tourism & Hospitality at its virtual global Summit on Oct. 5, 2021. The event, now in its fifth year, brought together more than 200 attendees from around the world. Proudly presented by WITHOrg.com (Women in Tourism and Hospitality) in association with Kostuch Media Ltd., (Foodservice and Hospitality magazine, and Hotelier magazine) and Sequel Hotels & Resorts, the goal of the Summit is to connect individuals and companies committed to advancing diversity and inclusion in the tourism and hospitality industry.

