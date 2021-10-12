Playmakers Make Plays: Mark Andrews and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Shine
Lamar Jackson kept throwing it, and Mark Andrews and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown kept catching it. It was almost like the Ravens turned Monday Night Football into backyard football, and the Indianapolis Colts could not contain Jackson and his two favorite playmakers. Their offensive abilities helped Baltimore pull off a dramatic 31-25 victory in overtime during a memorable night at M&T Bank Stadium that won't be forgotten by those who saw it.www.baltimoreravens.com
