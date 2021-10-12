CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov

CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
ABC News

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for 'preliminary investigations'

Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Wednesday night for "preliminary investigations," a Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed to ABC News. The queen was back at her desk at Windsor Castle by Thursday afternoon and undertaking light duties. No other details about the queen's condition are currently available. "Following medical advice to rest for...
Reuters

Fed cracks down on top officials' trading in bid to end ethics scandal

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by its top officials and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities, taking action roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some U.S. central bank policymakers triggered an ethics uproar.
The Associated Press

Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on a New Mexico movie set

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman has been killed and a man injured Thursday after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital.
The Associated Press

COVID vaccine: CDC expands booster rollout, OKs mixing shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
