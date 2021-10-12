Frost Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.