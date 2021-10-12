CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Braves make their pitch to close out Brewers

By The Associated Press
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srkW7_0cOTRRFq00
NLDS Brewers Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

A look at what's happening around the majors on today:

___

BLANKIN' BRAVES

Boosted by a sharp start from Ian Anderson, Braves pitchers have now thrown 19 straight scoreless innings against Milwaukee in the NL Division Series.

Christian Yelich, Avisaíl García and the Brewers have lost two games in a row by identical 3-0 scores. Atlanta leads 2-1 and can clinch the series at home in Game 4.

Anderson combined with four relievers on a five-hitter in Monday’s win. Milwaukee’s only runs in the series came on a two-run homer by Rowdy Tellez in the eighth inning of the opener.

“I thought we swung the bats better today. Luck wasn’t on our side today with some balls in some key spots. As the game got on, I think the first time through the order, we have to probably be a little tougher,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell manager said. “And we've got to catch a break, frankly.”

Neither team had announced a starting pitcher for Game 4 by Monday evening.

FIGHTING FOR FIVE

The reigning World Series champion Dodgers are facing elimination in their best-of-five NL Division Series entering Game 4 against right-hander Anthony DeSclafani and the rival Giants.

San Francisco took a 2-1 series lead with a 1-0 win Monday at a surprisingly blustery Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles managed just five singles, and the formidable lineup that led the NL with 830 runs and hit 237 homers in the regular season has been shut out twice in three games against San Francisco.

The defending World Series champions went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position, failing to come through in the few times when it mattered. Regular postseason star Max Muncy is injured and not playing, but plenty of past October heroes — Justin Turner, World Series MVP Corey Seager, Taylor and Betts — have all run low on playoff magic.

“I thought we took some good at-bats and we just didn’t get rewarded,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts hadn't named a starter for Game 4 but said “everything’s on the table.”

HOMER HAPPY

We're seeing all sorts of strategies in the postseason — openers, shifts, four-man outfields and a lot of analytics.

But the best way to win so far? Hit home runs.

The teams that hit the most homers were 11-0 through the first 13 playoff games as of Monday afternoon.

MORE MCCULLERS

The Astros have revamped their rotation for the AL Division Series after a rainout in Chicago.

Lance McCullers Jr., who shut out the White Sox on four hits over 6 2/3 innings in the opener, will now pitch Game 4. José Urquidy had been set to start for Houston on Monday, but the game was postponed.

Houston leads 2-1 in the best-of-five matchup.

Carlos Rodón is scheduled to start for Chicago, with Game 1 starter Lance Lynn available out of the bullpen. He went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts this year, but he was limited down the stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue.

A PLAYOFF PEARL

With every swing, Joc Pederson enhances his nickname — “Joctober.”

Pederson is 3 for 3 with two home runs, all as a pinch-hitter, for the Braves in the NL Division Series. His three-run drive sent the Braves over Milwaukee 3-0 on Monday for a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five matchup.

Pederson has driven in four of Atlanta’s seven runs in the series.

The 29-year-old outfielder has hit 11 postseason home runs and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series last year with his longballs. He then signed as a free agent with the Chicago Cubs in the winter and was traded to Atlanta in July.

“He’s been in the big moment, the big stage, and he’s performed and guys appreciate that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Pederson is a career .232 in eight big league seasons and struck out 170 times in 2015, when he was an All-Star with the Dodgers. He hit a career-high 36 homers in 2019.

Asked how he pulled a high pitch for Monday’s homer, Pederson shrugged and said, “I guess I’m a pretty good player, I don’t know. I knocked it out of the yard.”

Pederson wore the pearl necklace in his postgame news conference that became part of his uniform late this season. He said the pearls are real and were ordered from his jeweler.

“I think I just saw the pearls and thought that looked cool,” he said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Yelich
FanSided

MLB announces next step in Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave

MLB announced they are extending Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna’s administrative leave through the playoffs. Ozuna has been away from the team since he was investigated on domestic violence charges in late May. On Sept. 9, the Braves outfielder entered a plea deal to get those charges dropped, but in doing so will enter a diversion program that will last three-to-six months. MLB is rightly waiting for Ozuna to complete said program and get the charges dropped.
MLB
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Playoff Games#Giants
FanSided

Dodgers fans are no-shows for winner-take-all Game 5

Despite hosting Game 5 at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are apparently no-shows to support their team in what could be their final NLCS game. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have come back from a 3-1 deficit last year, but this year, Dodgers fans aren’t feeling as lucky. At...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Complete Chaos of the Championship Series

It took only two games each for both the American League and National League Championship Series to diverge into complete chaos. No specific formula can help us understand how we got here. We can’t retrace our steps back to the first pitch of the first game, or even the first pitch of the first ...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves vs Brewers predictions: Who will come out on top in the NLDS

It is that time of the year again. Postseason baseball is here and the Atlanta Braves will officially begin play in the NLDS later today in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Brewers. As is tradition, here are our picks for the series outcome. We will be back later with our picks for the series MVP so be sure to check back for that.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NWI.com

Atlanta seeks to close out Brewers in Game 4

Milwaukee Brewers (95-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-73, first in the NL East) BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Milwaukee in Game 4 of the NLDS. The Braves were 42-38 on their home turf in 2021. Atlanta has...
MLB
tribuneledgernews.com

Brewers' Suter, Braves' Martin, Rodriguez left off NDLS rosters

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brent Suter was left off the team's roster for the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Game 1 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday afternoon in Milwaukee. Suter is nursing a right oblique strain, the Brewers announced. Suter, 32, posted a 12-5 record...
MLB
Reuters

Braves shut out Brewers behind Max Fried, even up NLDS

Max Fried allowed three hits over six scoreless innings and the Braves mustered enough timely hitting for a 3-0 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, sending the National League Division Series to Atlanta tied at a game apiece. “We’ve got two at home,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said....
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The Red Sox Demoralized the Astros. Now What?

Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
MLB
Daily Iberian

Corbin Burnes leads 'elite' pitching staff critical to Brewers' hopes entering Game 1 of playoffs

MILWAUKEE — With 61 players spending time on his roster, Craig Counsell has had to make plenty of difficult decisions this season. This one was a no-brainer. In a surprise to absolutely nobody, the Milwaukee Brewers manager announced earlier this week right-handers Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff would start the first two games when the NL Division Series gets underway against the Atlanta Braves on Friday afternoon at American Family Field.
MLB
madcitysportszone.com

Pitching, big hit from Rowdy Tellez power Brewers to 1-0 series lead on Atlanta

Behind a great pitching effort and a timely hit, Milwaukee grabbed a 1-0 lead in its NLDS against Atlanta with a 2-1 win Friday afternoon at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s offense was struggling. The Brewers had just two hits through six innings against Charlie Morton and had struck out nine times. But after Morton hit Avisaíl Garcia with a two-strike fastball to open the seventh, Milwaukee’s burly first baseman stepped to the plate and the crowd inside American Family Field started roaring.
MLB
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy