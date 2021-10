Fernando Alonso has claimed that there are “different rules for different people” in Formula One.The Alpine driver deliberately made use of the run-off area at the first corner during last month’s Russian Grand Prix, but he did so in a manner that ensured he complied with F1 rules.Nevertheless, Alonso said he performed the manoeuvre “just to see the questions here in Istanbul, just to confirm when I do things, they have a different behaviour and different repercussions on the following event.“So now maybe they change the run-off area in lap one in the first couple of corners.”The Spaniard, speaking ahead...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO