SSC NASNTI program awarded $2.25M federal grant
The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded the Seminole State College Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions program $2.25 million in a new grant. NASNTI will receive $450,000 annually for the next five years. With these funds, the grant program plans to expand SSC’s accessibility for disabled students, deepen the College’s computer science course offerings and extend programming and support for Native American students. The grant application process was spearheaded by NASNTI Director Carol Parker.www.news-star.com
