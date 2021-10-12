CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Storm leaves 11 dead in landslides, floods in Philippines

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGUIO, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm set off landslides and flash floods as it barreled over the tip of the northern Philippines, leaving at least 11 people dead and seven missing, officials said Tuesday. More than 6,500 villagers were evacuated from homes in several towns and cities swamped by...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Multiple storms will bring flooding and mudslide potential to west coast

Atmospheric river brings much needed drought relief to the West. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows which areas will see the most drought relief. Family attorney says remains likely Brian Laundrie's; Trump launches 'Truth Social'; NFL and 'race-norming'. Top headlines: The latest in the search for Brian Laundrie; Trump launches...
NFL
clarindaherald.com

Nepal floods and landslides kill dozens

Parts of western Nepal were flooded on Thursday (October 21), as days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods across the country, killing at least 77 people according to a death toll on Wednesday, October 20.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landslides#Earthquake#Typhoons#Extreme Weather#Ap#Palawan#Southeast Asian
Lake Geneva Regional News

Nepal floods and landslides kill dozens

Parts of western Nepal were flooded on Thursday (October 21), as days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods across the country, killing at least 77 people according to a death toll on Wednesday, October 20.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Caldor Fire 100% contained; upcoming storm may cause flooding, landslides in Caldor burn area, officials warn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Caldor Fire is 100% contained, El Dorado Forest Service officials said Thursday, more than two months after the fire started. “Containment does not mean the fire is controlled,” Forest Service officials wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Containment, control and out are three distinct phases. For example, although the fire is contained, large diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder well into the winter months. Containment, in its simplest form, is a measure of line around the fire.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
AFP

Nearly 200 perish in India, Nepal rains

Nearly 200 people have died in floods and landslides in India and Nepal, officials said Thursday, with whole families buried in their homes and two young girls swept away as forecasters warned of yet more heavy rain. Experts say that they were victims of the ever-more unpredictable and extreme weather that has hit South Asia in recent years caused by climate change and exacerbated by deforestation, damming and excessive development. The unusually late deluge of rain in the region saw Nepal record the sharpest rise in casualties overnight, with 88 people now dead, among them a family of six whose house was obliterated by an avalanche of soil and debris. "It doesn't rain this time of the year," said Nawaraj Kattel, 37, a local journalist who fled his flooded home in Morang in eastern Nepal.
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

Flood deaths in India and Nepal cross 150

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – More than 150 people have died in flooding across India and Nepal, officials said on Thursday, as unseasonably heavy rains across the region led to flash floods in several areas, stranding residents and destroying homes and infrastructure. The north Indian state of Uttarakhand has been especially...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy