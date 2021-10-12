CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Inge Nicholl

Inge (Kuehne) Nicholl was an only child born in Leipzig, Germany on June 11, 1929 to parents who brought her up to love the outdoors, gardening, and animals!. In her late teen years, Inge was an outstanding tennis player and was on the East German tennis team. The government at the time continually put pressure on her to join the party, but she always refused. Then, after being told they may drop her from the team and ship her off to places unheard of if she did not join, a relative told her that she needed to escape and go to West Germany. Carrying what she could in a backpack, they went through forests at night avoiding guard towers to reach their goal. She realized she had made it when she saw food displayed in the windows of stores.

