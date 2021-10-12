CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Welcome Home: Grand Teton Music Festival 60th Season

wyomingpbs.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 2021, the Grand Teton Music Festival kicked off its 60th season under the leadership of Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles. Highlights from two performances in August were captured for an hour-long program that features guest artists Julia Bullock, Yefim Bronfman, and Leila Josefowicz. The program includes music by Jessie Montgomery, Beethoven, Strauss, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky.

video.wyomingpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gazette

Music review: Albany Symphony shakes off rust, reaches top form in festive season opener

Saturday night at the Palace Theatre was a celebration for the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Not only was it opening night for the orchestra’s fall season and a live concert for an audience — all masked — of about 1,100 people plus an online audience that watched the streamed concert, it was also the beginning of music director David Alan Miller’s 30th season with the orchestra. This prompted Albany Mayor Cathy Sheehan to proclaim October 9 as David Alan Miller day prior to the music making.
ALBANY, NY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Festival

Not since the untimely demise of LouFest has a local festival attempted such an ambitious undertaking as the inaugural edition of Music at the Intersection. Spanning three days and six venues, and bringing more than 60 acts to its stages — including such luminaries as Roy Ayers, Keyon Harrold, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Tonina, Marquise Knox, Lalah Hathaway and dozens more — the festival was decidedly a hit for those who attended. It really only suffered from its unfortunate timing. When the show was first announced, vaccines were rolling out steadily to the masses and things were beginning to look brighter and brighter after more than a year of pandemic-inspired darkness. But by the time the date of the show rolled around, St. Louis and the country at large were again in the grips of a COVID-19 surge, spurred on by the delta variant that blotted out the sun once more. At the risk of being naive, that hopefully won’t be an issue next year — God, please — and music fans will feel comfortable enough to flock in droves to Grand Center for the best music festival that St. Louis has to offer. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEVN

The Deadwood Red Dirt Music Festival is back and coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Deadwood Red Dirt Music Festival is coming back with its organizers two incredible days of one of the biggest music festivals in the upper mid-west. and event organizers are eager to bring back two incredible days of music on the This year’s event will be on the Deadwood Mountain Grand stage, scheduled for January 14 and 15. Featured performances will include Pecos & the Rooftops, Wade Bowen and Stoney Larue on Friday night, and Tyler Halverson, the Scooter Brown Band and Ian Munsick on Saturday.
DEADWOOD, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yefim Bronfman
Person
Beethoven
Person
Leila Josefowicz
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Tommy DeBarge from R&B Band Switch Dead at 64

5:41 PM PT -- Tommy's daughter, Marina DeBarge, tells TMZ … he also battled COVID-19 earlier this year, in addition to kidney and liver disease, but never complained about the pain and recovered from the virus. She says she even spoke to him Wednesday, not long before his death, and...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘Modern Family’ & ‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Walks Her Dog In Rare, First Outing In 2 Years

The actress took her adorable chihuahua out for a walk, after keeping out of the public eye since 2019, shortly after her final appearance on ‘Modern Family.’. Shelley Long took a comfortable stroll in Los Angeles earlier in October, in new photos released by DailyMail on Thursday October 21. The 73-year-old actress looked pretty content, as she wandered around with her dog nearby. The Cheers alum looked pretty casual, as she let her dog roam without a leash, as she sat down and relaxed while out for the walk. Check out the photos HERE!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton#Music Director#Welcome Home
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Talks Touring & Metallica Collab on 'Nothing Else Matters' With Lars Ulrich

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."
MUSIC
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Tragic Suicide Of Country Music Star Gary Stewart

There really wasn't a lot of what I'd call 'Honky-Tonk' country anymore in the 1970's. It was a dying art form. And these days, it's all but gone. You see, in the 1970's country music had changed, as it does every now and then. The 70's came in with a kind of smooth sound, then went to what we all loved to call 'Outlaw Country' with some of the 'country-rock' thrown in.
MUSIC
Deadline

Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wfmt.com

WFMT Welcomes Next Music Director

WFMT is thrilled to announce that Oliver Camacho has been named the station’s next music director. Oliver, who has been with the station in various roles since 2018, has begun in his new role today. He takes over the position from Andi Lamoreaux, who served as the station’s music director for the past 20 years and came to WFMT in 1969.
MUSIC
ozaukeepress.com

Grafton welcomes autumn with fall festivities

Grafton held its annual Fall into Grafton festival Oct. 8 and 9 with a pumpkin-carving competition, pumpkin derby, mini golf, live music, plenty of food and beverages and other attractions. Clockwise from top left, Tyler Butler proudly displayed his derby trophy; a lineup of children sent their pumpkin vehicles rolling down a track in the derby; Jonah Berger shot for par on the mini golf course set up in downtown Grafton; posing in witch costumes were Dani Krerowicz, Toni Cahak, Shannon Wall, Hannah Peterson and Dawn Gibbons. Photos by Sam Arendt.
musicfestnews.com

Gasparilla Music Festival: The Motet

The Gasparilla Music Festival blew through downtown Tampa October 1-3 with very hot temperatures and even hotter music. It was Sunday, October 3, a day full of great music highlighted by Gov’t Mule, Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel, and The Motet. Denver jam kings The Motet have been on the scene...
MUSIC
therecord-online.com

Welcome to Flaming Foliage Festival #72!

RENOVO – Preparations have been completed and western Clinton County is decked out to host the 72nd annual Flaming Foliage Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday of this week. Thousands are expected to descend on Renovo for the celebration of the fall season. The festival committee is elated to have visitors...
RENOVO, PA
360grandlake.com

Grand Lake Pelican Festival Events

Starting making plans to take the family to the 38th Annual Pelican Festival, October 7th-10th at Wolf Creek Park. This year's event will include a carnival for the family, live music, food trucks, and much much more!
MUSIC
Wicked Local

Tri-County Symphonic Band Announces 60th Season Opening

MATTAPOISETT - The Tri-County Symphonic Band, under the direction of Philip Sanborn, will open its 60th season with a concert on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. in the Gilbert D. Bristol Auditorium at the Old Rochester Regional High School. A program featuring all women composers paired with historic women of the South Coast and profiled by seven local women titled “Blazing the Trail: Women Lighting the Way” will be the first offering of the concert season. Pattie Marshall will be the featured clarinet soloist.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
localspins.com

Grand Rapids Guitar Festival aims to foster ‘musical creativity, learning, improvisation’

Saturday’s first-year event boasts a day of workshops, exhibits, performances and a keynote address by Djangophonique’s Andrew Brown. Details and more at Local Spins. Picking up the guitar at age 12, Sam Granger has long expressed his love for jam bands and “atmospheric stuff,” not to mention the fingerstyle tradition of innovators such as Django Reinhardt and contemporary players Justin King, Antoine DuFour and Andy McKee.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy