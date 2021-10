GRESHAM, Ore. — More than two dozen police units responded to a report of a shooting in Gresham on Wednesday. The call came in at about 1:45 p.m. and the caller reported hearing the sound of gunshots at the 2700 block of Northeast Rene Avenue. Gresham police initially said there were reports of at least two people with injuries, but a public information officer on scene later said only one person was shot. The department has not yet released other details.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO