A closer look at the EU's reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy
As of June 2021, the EU reached an agreement on the reform of the new common agricultural policy (CAP) which will be rolled out from 2023. Under the provisionally agreed new CAP, EU Member States will design their own national strategic plans, based on EU goals for social, environmental and economic sustainability in agriculture. The EU describes this new CAP as "fairer, greener and more flexible" and a vital component in fulfilling the EU’s farm-to-fork strategy, in addition to the EU’s Green Deal objectives. But how does this compare with UK policy?www.thepoultrysite.com
Comments / 0