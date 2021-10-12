A closer look at the EU's reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy

It is remarkable, given the disparity in their relative economic strength, that the UK has managed to squeeze as many concessions from the European Union as it has in the current round of the never-ending Brexit talks. The British government and its unionist allies in Northern Ireland have argued for many months that the EU’s fussy and legalistic implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol was making it unpopular and looking silly. The absurdities of the “sausage wars” symbolised an apparently petty attitude by the EU. The EU bleated about the integrity of the single market, but it was losing the argument in the court of public opinion. They were looking like the unreasonable ones, who didn’t comprehend the delicate peace in Northern Ireland. Somehow, they contrived to make Boris Johnson look sensitive.

