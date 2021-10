Beautiful Nigerian couple tie-the-knot in a romantic summer garden wedding at a Bastide du Roy in the French Riviera. Following a postponed wedding originally set for 2020, Afooma and Chukwudi finally celebrated their love in a gorgeous intimate wedding in Antibes, France in September of 2021. While their wedding was much smaller than they originally intended, they were determined to make the best out of COVID’s restrictions. Afooma even planned their entire wedding! And surrounded by 65 of their closest friends and family, the final result was quite spectacular!

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 15 DAYS AGO