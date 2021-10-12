CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Eden Hazard on brink of Chelsea return?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37W2pB_0cOTNbzO00

What the papers say

Eden Hazard has been tipped for a possible return to Chelsea amid the winger’s struggles at Real Madrid. The Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet El Nacional, says the 30-year-old could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge with Blues bosses reportedly holding early informal talks with Madrid executives. Hazard’s experience at the Bernabeu has been plagued by injuries, with the Belgium international missing more games than he has played.

The Sun, via Fichajes, reports Newcastle have set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, with the club’s new bosses eyeing a potential January move. The 30-year-old has eight months left on his contract and is believed to be eager for a change of scenery and more regular first-team action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnxCQ_0cOTNbzO00
Ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre has been linked with Newcastle (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Staying with Newcastle, The Telegraph says former Borussia Dortmund boss Lucien Favre has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Magpies manager Steve Bruce. Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is also believed to be on the shortlist for the role.

Feyenoord are gearing up for another attempt to land Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to The Sun. The 19-year-old had been due to go on loan to the Dutch side in the summer, but that move was scuppered by a pre-season injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGLFd_0cOTNbzO00
Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham last season (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The paper also says Manchester United will consider selling midfielder Jesse Lingard in January if he does not sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJht4_0cOTNbzO00
Juventus are said to be interested in Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Ousmane Dembele: Mundo Deportivo reports Liverpool are monitoring the Barcelona winger, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Bernardo Silva: Juventus are preparing a loan offer for the Manchester City midfielder, reports Calciomercato.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Lucien Favre
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
Tribal Football

​Chelsea set price limit for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard

Chelsea sporting director Marina Granovskaia has made it clear the club will not go over a specific figure to bring back winger Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at Real after a series of injury issues since his move from the Blues in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Salah, Hazard, Haaland, Jovic, Lacazette, Kounde

Real Madrid will offer midfielder Eden Hazard, 30, and money for Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 29. (Ekrem Konur) Salah's agent has flown to Liverpool for face-to-face talks about a new contract. (Sunday Mirror) Newcastle United are in the picture for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, with the 21-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League predictions, picks, schedule, live stream: Can Barcelona and Chelsea bounce back?

The UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday this week with eight Matchday 3 games and Wednesday has another eight matches. There are plenty of enticing showdowns as always, with Manchester United vs. Atalanta, leading the way as Barcelona and Chelsea are also in action. Following this week's games, the 32 remaining teams will be at the halfway point of the group stage with just nine more points up for grabs ahead of the knockout stage.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Chelsea#Rumours#Real Madrid#The Daily Mirror#Spanish#El Nacional#Bernabeu#Fichajes#Newcastle#Arsenal#Borussia Dortmund#Magpies#Feyenoord#Dutch#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Juventus
Taylor Daily Press

Eden Hazard and Thomas Fouquet leave the choice of the Red Devil…

Eden Hazard and Thomas Phuket left the Red Devils’ pick for the Nations League consolation final on Sunday afternoon. This was announced by the Belgian Football Association. He replaced the injured Eden Hazard in the second half of the Nations League semi-final against France on Thursday night. The Real Madrid striker was injured in the groin. The injury is not very serious, but Hazard and the Belgian staff are not taking any chances and letting the player leave for Madrid before the unnecessary condolence final.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
Tribal Football

Belgium release Eden Hazard to return to Real Madrid

Belgium have released Eden Hazard to return to Spain and Real Madrid. Marca says Hazard has been sent home from international duty in order to undergo medical tests at his club to determine the extent of the injury he picked up against France. The Belgian Football Association don't believe any...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have 'muscle overloads'

Belgium pair Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss the Nations League third-placed play-off with Italy because of "muscle overloads". Chelsea striker Lukaku will go back to Belgium, rather than London, first from Italy and boss Roberto Martinez does not know when he will be fit. Lukaku played all of...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Brutal Cristiano Ronaldo assessment sent to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Dutch soccer legend Danny Blind has hit out on Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s playing style ahead of the club’s match against Leicester City. Manchester United is visiting Leicester coming off an underwhelming draw against Everton. Cynics have been hard on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI and some believe that had the Portuguese started, the outcome would’ve been different.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy