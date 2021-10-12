CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Entain revenue rises as focus squarely on DraftKings bid

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain, the subject of a takeover approach from U.S. rival DraftKings , reported higher third-quarter gaming revenue on Tuesday as online sports betting activity remained strong.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands, said net gaming revenue rose 4%, while revenue from online sports betting jumped 12%.

The company received a $22 billion buyout proposal from DraftKings last month. Under British takeover rules, DraftKings has until Oct. 19 to either make a firm bid or walk away.

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Rentokil revenue rises but disinfection sales plunge

Revenue excluding disposals rose 0.9% to £761.3m in the three months to the end of September, or by 4.8% excluding currency movements, the FTSE 100 group said. Excluding disinfection, whose sales surged early in the pandemic, ongoing revenue rose 10.2% to £750.2m. Pest control's ongoing revenue rose 18.3%. Excluding disinfection, hygiene revenue rose 6.4%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Babcock revenues rise as Frazer-Nash sale completed

The engineering firm said revenue rose to £2.23bn in the six months to September 30 from £2.11bn. Underlying operating profit fell to £115m from £143.1m a year ago. Babcock also said it had completed the sale its Frazer-Nash marine consultancy to KBR for £293m in cash as part of its portfolio realignment to generate at least £400m to bolster its balance sheet.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

American Airlines stock rises after a narrower-than-expected loss, as revenue nearly tripled

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the air carrier reported a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss on revenue that nearly tripled, while load factor came up short. The air carrier swung to net income of $169 million, or 25 cents a share, from a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, which would include benefits from government payroll support programs, the adjusted per-share loss came to 99 cents, beating the FactSet loss consensus of $1.04. Total revenue grew 182.7% to $8.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.92 billion, as passenger revenue jumped 213.3% to $7.96 billion. Load factor improved to 78.7% from 58.9% but missed the FactSet consensus of 80.9%. The company said it ended the quarter with about $18 billion of available liquidity. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be down about 20% from the same period in 2019, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $9.30 billion implies a 17.8% decline. The stock has dropped 8.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF has slipped 1.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 4.1%.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

IBM Misses on Q3 Revenues: ETFs in Focus

IBM - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results wherein it came up with an earnings beat but lagged on revenues. Earnings per share came in at $2.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 but less than the year-ago earnings of $2.58. Revenues grew 0.3% year over year to $17.62 billion and fell short of the consensus estimate of $17.76 billion. The revenue miss highlights the challenge of fulfilling the company’s pledge to return to growth this year as it prepares to spin off its low-growth legacy computer services unit. Weak sales in legacy IT management and systems units outweighed robust demand for cloud computing (see: all the Technology ETFs here).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Bwin#U S#Partypoker#British#Ladbrokes
The Hollywood Reporter

Snap Crosses $1B in Revenue, Reaches 306M Daily Active Users in Third Quarter

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, crossed $1 billion in revenue during Q3 but narrowly missed its projections last quarter of revenue ranging between $1.07 to $1.08 billion. The company also reported it has reached 306 million daily active users for Q3, topping its expectations last quarter of having 301 million daily users. Snap had a 57 percent increase in revenue year over year, reporting $1.067 billion in revenue for Q3 and a 23 percent year-over-year increase in daily active users, according to the company’s Thursday earnings report. Last quarter, Snap reported reaching 293 million daily active users and $982 million revenue....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Lithia Motors stock set to rally after profit and revenue rise well above forecasts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the auto retailer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose sharply and were well above expectations. Net income nearly doubled, to $307.9 mullion, or $10.11 a share, from $158.8 million, or $6.86 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose 63% to $11.21, beating the FactSet consensus of $9.30. Revenue grew 70.4% to $6.17 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.78 billion, while cost of sales increased 67.8% to $4.98 billion. New vehicle retail revenue rose 53.9% to $2.90 billion and used vehicle retail revenue rose 90.2% to $2.08 billion. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds," said Chief Executive Bryan DeBoer. The company said it is pacing ahead of schedule toward its goal of $50 billion in revenue and $50 of EPS by 2025. The stock has gained 15.7% year to date while the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
investing.com

No offer yet: DraftKings gets one more month to bid for UK's Entain

(Reuters) -DraftKings has another month to decide on a formal offer for Entain as the betting firms continue talks on the details of a possible deal, including the U.S. company's plans for Entain's BetMGM venture with MGM. Entain said on Tuesday it had sought the extension from Britain's takeover regulator...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Apollo sets five-year marks for AUM, fee-related earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Tuesday after the firm announced 2026 financial targets of $1 trillion in assets under management and doubling fee related earnings of $2.8 billion. The private equity firm said its pending merger with its Athene Holding Ltd. insurance business will push its distributable earnings up to $9 a share by 2026, up from $5.50 a Share in 2022. Analyst currently estimate 2022 earnings of $4.56 a share for Apollo, according to a FactSet survey. Separately, Athene said Monday it paid an undisclosed sum to Warburg Pincus for a majority interest in mortgage lender Newfi. The investment in Newfi will be managed by Apollo. Founder and CEO Steve Abreu will continue to lead Newfi and will retain his equity position. Shares of Apollo are up 39.4% this year, compared to an increase of 19.5% by the S&P 500.
MARKETS
legalsportsreport.com

DraftKings, Entain Get Approval To Extend Deadline On Potential Deal

A Tuesday deadline came and went without DraftKings making a firm offer for Entain. Under UK competition law, DraftKings had until October 19 to agree terms for a takeover. But Entain said Tuesday that negotiations were still ongoing and it secured approval for that deadline to be pushed back to November 16.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

DraftKings and Entain extend negotiating window until mid-November

DraftKings and Entain have extended a window for negotiations concerning DraftKings’ proposed $22 billion acquisition of the U.K.-based gaming conglomerate, the companies said in separate statements released on Tuesday. Under U.K. merger and takeover law, DraftKings had until Tuesday at 5 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) to either make an...
GAMBLING
reviewjournal.com

DraftKings gets extension to pursue $22.5B takeover of BetMGM partner Entain

Entain PLC, MGM Resorts International’s joint venture partner in BetMGM, is giving DraftKings one more month to make its $22.5 billion takeover offer formal, the company announced Tuesday. Entain said in a statement Tuesday that the company’s board has been in discussions with DraftKings to explore the “merits and feasibility”...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

DraftKings and Entain to continue acquisition talks

Entain has asked DraftKings to provide clarity on a number of matters that will affect the mooted acquisition of the London-listed betting and gaming operator. The board of Entain say that following initial discussions with DraftKings, they require “a number of matters to be satisfactorily resolved that are fundamental to the structure and value of the proposal”.
GAMBLING
ShareCast

Mediclinic first-half revenues rise as patients return

The company said revenue rose to £1.58bn in the six months to September 30, from £1.41bn a year ago. Core earnings margin recovered to 15.5%, up from 12.1%. “Effective cost base management is an ongoing group priority, including the current impact of Covid-19-related costs. Various initiatives have been established to support the return towards pre-Covid-19 profitability at all divisions,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Schwab Shares Rise on Q3 Earnings-and-Revenue Beat

Charles Schwab (SCHW) - Get Charles Schwab Corporation Report shares rose on Friday after the securities brokerage reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. Net income shot up to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted profit totaled 84 cents a share, besting the consensus estimate of 81 cents derived from a FactSet survey of analysts.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Rank Q1 revenues rise as punters return to venues

Bingo hall and casino operator Rank on Thursday reported higher first-quarter revenue as punters returned to its venues after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. The company said net gaming revenue rose 69% to £163.1m on a like-for-like basis for the three months to September 2021 30. Revenue at its Grosvenor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Square, PayPal Shares Rise as Rival SumUp Buys Fivestars for $317M

Shares of payments specialists PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report and Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report were higher on Thursday after European rival SumUp acquired U.S. marketing start-up Fivestars for $317 million. The deal gives SumUp access to San Francisco-based Fivestars' 12,000 businesses and...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Is MGM Resorts the Big Winner If DraftKings Buys Entain?

MGM and Entain are 50-50 owners of the BetMGM platform. MGM Resorts has to give its consent if Entain becomes part of a competitor's business. Because DraftKings might not object to selling Entain's half, MGM could have a real gem on its hands. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has until Oct. 19 to...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
225K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy