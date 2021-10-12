Entain revenue rises as focus squarely on DraftKings bid

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain, the subject of a takeover approach from U.S. rival DraftKings , reported higher third-quarter gaming revenue on Tuesday as online sports betting activity remained strong.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands, said net gaming revenue rose 4%, while revenue from online sports betting jumped 12%.

The company received a $22 billion buyout proposal from DraftKings last month. Under British takeover rules, DraftKings has until Oct. 19 to either make a firm bid or walk away.