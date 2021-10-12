Around Town — Oct. 12

Habitat’s volunteer calendar is ready for you to sign up! Habitat for Humanity is currently working on two homes in our community: Faith Build and Women’s Build. At the end of October, they will also start working on their Tiger 6 Build. They will be in a rush to get the foundation and garage done before things start to freeze. They could really use your help! If you are concerned about Covid-19, they are happy to accommodate with masks, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes available at their build sites. Sign up for a volunteer shift and help change the lives of these families forever. Visit www.cmhfh.org for their volunteer waiver and calendar or reach out to Ashley Ogaja at aogaja@cmhfh.org or 320-248-8256 if you need help signing up.

ADVOCACY ・ 6 DAYS AGO