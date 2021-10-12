CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around Town — Oct. 12

By Staff Reports
Republic
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Submissions to Around Town are opinions submitted anonymously by readers, not factual representations, and do no reflect the viewpoints of The Republic or its staff. Oct. 12. Orchids to. coal which still provides 40% of our electricity worldwide. the trash collection employee for stopping to put yard clippings...

Men+Friends Take a Stand gathers a crowd at City Hall Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — About 100 people turned out at Columbus City Hall at noon Wednesday for the ninth annual “Men+Friends Take a Stand” event. Members of the sponsoring organization, Turning Point Domestic Violence Services, described it as a celebration of community members who lead by example by promoting and modeling healthy relationships.
Oct. 15 Town crier

Habitat’s volunteer calendar is ready for you to sign up! Habitat for Humanity is currently working on two homes in our community: Faith Build and Women’s Build. At the end of October, they will also start working on their Tiger 6 Build. They will be in a rush to get the foundation and garage done before things start to freeze. They could really use your help! If you are concerned about Covid-19, they are happy to accommodate with masks, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes available at their build sites. Sign up for a volunteer shift and help change the lives of these families forever. Visit www.cmhfh.org for their volunteer waiver and calendar or reach out to Ashley Ogaja at aogaja@cmhfh.org or 320-248-8256 if you need help signing up.
Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: Annette Freeman

This week, Rhonda speaks with Annette Freeman, the new director of Education and Engagement at the Wilson Center. Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
OUR TOWN: Make A Difference Day is Oct. 16

MADD SATURDAY OCT. 16: The 23rd Make A Difference Day, under the leadership of Flo Hayman, will take place at the New Baltimore Civic Club, 36551 Main, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities for children galore. Free immunizations, including flu shots for the youngsters. Flu and pneumonia immunizations available for senior citizens with a Medicare card. Other adults may receive shots for a fee. Free blood pressure, diabetes screening and other screenings are also available. Military veterans will be honored with donated items to the Veterans Administration hospitals with guests invited to add to a collection of the following: pop tabs, shampoo, deodorant, shaving cream, socks for men, paperback novels, pens, writing paper and envelopes, movies on DVD and playing cards.
Around Town: Ornament auction, clothing giveaway, Royal Wood

The Hospital Auxiliary will be holding a Christmas ornament auction again this year. Ornament donations can be dropped off at the CCMC Pharmacy by Nov. 3 or mailed to Vivian Knop at PO Box 2165, Cordova, AK 99574. The auction will begin shortly thereafter. Questions, call 907-424-8272. Clothing giveaway. St....
Salvation Army collects 1,600 coats for Afghan refugees

CAMP ATTERBURY — The Salvation Army Indiana Division has collected 1,600 coats for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury, but with 7,000 at the base there is still a donation gap. State officials gathered Thursday morning with leaders from The Salvation Army at the Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, an Indiana National Guard...
Painting the town: Sixth Street mural takes shape

Designers, local students and community volunteers are close to finishing up a new asphalt mural downtown. The artwork is located on Sixth Street between Washington and Franklin — on the street itself. It is part of a larger project by the Columbus Area Arts Council and Landscape, Art and Architecture (LAA) Office to develop a “Sixth Street Arts Alley.”
East Food Pantry to have community food distribution

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus East Food Pantry will have a community food distribution on Friday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for drive-up distribution of pre-bagged collections of food, with enough for approximately 200 families. In addition, Columbus Animal Services will have limited supplies of pet food available, and the...
Alton Community Service League Christmas Wreath Raffle

ALTON - The first fundraiser of the year held by the Alton Community Service League is a Christmas Wreath Raffle donated by Dick’s Flowers, Inc. The Christmas Wreath is about 32” x 35” and tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The Wreath Raffle started on 10/11/2021 and will end on 11/08/2021. Tickets can be purchased from any ACSL member or by calling 618-971-9191. The Alton Community Service League is highly visible in Downtown Alton service projects with several others. Above Continue Reading
Sixth Street ‘Arts Alley’ has new mural

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Designers, local students and community volunteers are close to finishing up a new asphalt mural downtown. The artwork is located on Sixth Street between Washington and Franklin — on the street itself. It is part of a larger project by the Columbus Area Arts Council and Landscape, Art and Architecture (LAA) Office to develop a “Sixth Street Arts Alley.”
AROUND TOWN: Cobb Schools Super pushes back on "false narrative"

As he did last month, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale did a little myth busting at Thursday night’s school board meeting. What’s the myth, you ask? If you’ll recall, in Thursday’s paper, we quoted Mableton resident Ronda Shepard, one of several panelists discussing the education sales tax on voters’ ballots this year. Organized by the Mableton Improvement Coalition, the panel featured, mostly, South Cobbers, and it had been pointed out their schools would receive the lion’s share of the revenue from the sales tax.
Medford Halloween parade is coming to town Oct. 30

The much beloved Medford Halloween Parade is set for Saturday, October 30 after a 1-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 1947, the Medford Vincentown Rotary Club has been hosting this fantastic event with participants including marching bands, cheerleaders, area scout troops, ROTC, hundreds of costumed marchers, and at least 40 hand-made floats.
Citywide Town Hall Meeting Oct. 12

ENID, OK - City officials announced a Citywide Town Hall Meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12th at the Stride Bank Center Grand Ballroom in Downtown Enid. The purpose of the town hall meeting is to get input from residents and hear their concerns. Note cards will be provided...
