'He's a special kid': Devers ignites offense
BOSTON -- Three innings into the decisive Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Fenway Park on Monday night, the Rays and Red Sox were knotted at zero. When Rafael Devers stepped to the plate, there were a combined two hits between both teams. With two men on base after a Christian Vázquez single and a Kyle Schwarber walk, Devers delivered the first blow of the game: a three-run blast to give Boston a 3-0 lead in its eventual 6-5 walk-off win over the Rays to send the Sox to the AL Championship Series.www.mlb.com
