SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Caldor Fire is 100% contained, El Dorado Forest Service officials said Thursday, more than two months after the fire started. “Containment does not mean the fire is controlled,” Forest Service officials wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “Containment, control and out are three distinct phases. For example, although the fire is contained, large diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder well into the winter months. Containment, in its simplest form, is a measure of line around the fire.”

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO