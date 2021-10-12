CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s next for the Raiders after Gruden’s resignation?

By Chris Maathuis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where do the Raiders go from here with much of the season still ahead?

8 News Now Sports Director takes a closer look at the Raiders’ future, on the heels of Head Coach Jon Gruden’s resignation.

Former Raiders player and former head of Nevada’s NAACP Frank Hawkins, spoke on Monday night about the Raiders’ owner and the future moving forward.

“Mark Davis comes from good stock he knows right from wrong, he’s held himself out he’s growing into a great owner, he understands a new start, he understands what he wants to build the raiders into,” said Hawkins.

8 News Now

