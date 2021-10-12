CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino, Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino; Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1125 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Childs Power Plant to near Horseshoe Reservoir, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Payson, Star Valley, Haigler Creek, Mesa Del Caballo, Tonto Village, Geronimo Estates, Freedom Acres, East Verde Estates, Whispering Pines, Rye, Oxbow Estates, Round Valley, Young, Flowing Springs, Christopher Creek, Gisela, Kohls Ranch, Pine, Hunter Creek and Washington Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

