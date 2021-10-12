CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient Tracks May Be The Oldest Hominin Footprints Ever Found, Scientists Say

By Jacinta Bowler
Pre-human history is immensely hard to untangle. There are no early writings from the Neanderthals handily summarizing all the differences between the Australopithecus and the Orrorin. While we're finding more ancient bones all the time, they're still very limited, making it difficult to analyze and catalogue fossil discoveries into one of the many species of Homo, Graecopithecus, and all the genera in between. But bones aren't the only traces our hominin ancestors left behind – in some cases, their footprints were preserved in the sand. As reported in 2017, a team of researchers found and analyzed a series of over 50 footprints on Trachiolos Beach on the Greek...

