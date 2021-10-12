CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Man dies after altercation with stepson in Imperial Beach

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
 9 days ago

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – A 56-year-old man died after what police called an altercation with a stepson Monday in Imperial Beach.

Deputies responded at 12:14 p.m. to a call regarding a person lying on the ground in the 1100 block of Donax Avenue and found William Louis Bischel suffering from head trauma, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. David Gilmore said.

During the course of their investigation deputies learned that Bischel was injured during a family-related argument with his 24-year-old stepson, Michael Jarad Ezell, authorities said.

Bischel was taken to UCSD Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Gilmore said.

Gilmore said Ezell was arrested and will be charged with murder. The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation

Anyone with information about Bischel’s death is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858- 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

FOX 5 San Diego

