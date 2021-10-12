CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

DWTS 5th Judge: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Criticized for Showing Too Much Chemistry

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real-life couple is chastised for showing too much romantic chemistry in a romantic dance style -- meanwhile, JoJo Siwa transforms into Prince Charming for her first "male" lead role of the season. Tonight’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars” was another first, with a short dance sequence being incorporated...

toofab.com

Comments / 1

Related
CinemaBlend

After The Audience Booed, JoJo Siwa Revealed What Happened Between Her And Derek Hough On Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa recently made Dancing With the Stars history, as she became part of the show’s first same-sex pairing. She and her pro dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have already been making waves on the ABC hit. Getting her start on Dance Moms, Siwa is no stranger to dance, though even she has to get critiqued from time to time. The singer/dancer is now speaking out about a recent moment between her and judge Derek Hough when it came to scoring.
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Sharna Burgess explains why her real romance with Brian Austin Green is a ‘disadvantage in some ways’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are mixing business with pleasure as a real-life and “Dancing with the Stars” couple, but don’t think dating your partner gives you a leg up on the competition. “Honestly, it’s almost a disadvantage in some ways, ” Burgess told “Us Weekly.” “People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor, and if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We have amazing chemistry in life and in some of our dances — our rumba and foxtrot — I think we had amazing chemistry....
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Why did DWTS' Brian Austin Green split from Megan Fox? - all the details

Brian Austin Green is shimmying his way towards the coveted mirrorball trophy as a contestant on the new season of Dancing with the Stars but away from the dancefloor, he has a complicated personal life. The former Beverly Hills 90210 actor, 48, was married to raven-hair star Megan Fox, 35,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharna Burgess
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Derek Hough
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Miz
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Bruno Tonioli
Person
Brian Austin Green
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
imdb.com

Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends Dtws Premiere

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing. On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003. She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Recap: A Shocking Double Elimination Leaves One Celeb In Tears

Disney Villains Night ended with a heartbreaking double elimination. After the best performances yet, two celebrities were sent home on the October 12 episode of ‘DWTS.’. Tyra Banks, dressed up as a fierce Maleficent, announces right at the top of the show that there will be a double elimination at the end of Disney Villains Night. After no one was eliminated on Disney Heroes Night, DWTS will bid farewell to two celebs by the end of the night.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Jenna Johnson injured her knee in that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ mishap with JoJo Siwa

Jenna Johnson required more than ice after slipping during her and JoJo Siwa‘s historic “Dancing with the Stars” debut on Monday’s Season 30 premiere. The pro injured her right knee in the mishap and had to take Tuesday off from rehearsals. “I should have known that there was going to be a flaw in the system, but no one had ever done this before, so we didn’t know that with two girls and long dresses, long skirts, that potentially one of us would slip. I slipped on JoJo’s dress while we were doing the quickstep. Both my feet actually came out...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Chemistry#Viennese
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs Argentine Tango on 'DWTS' Britney Night: Watch

It was "Britney Night" Monday (Oct. 4) on Dancing With the Stars, but anyone who watched might have considered it "JoJo Night." JoJo Siwa stepped out with her dance partner Jenna Johnson for an Argentine Tango to Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time,” and it was pure fireworks. The 18-year-old...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Where is DWTS's JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew?

JoJo Siwa's best friend and girlfriend, Kylie Prew, has been her biggest cheerleader since she joined season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but we are now just a few weeks into the competition and fans are wondering where she is. The 18-year-old has been open about how incredible she...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: JoJo Siwa proved ‘girls can do anything guys can do’ as dashing Prince Charming [WATCH]

I’ll be honest, “Dancing with the Stars” took so long to introduce a same-sex couple that I was worried the producers would limit what they’d be able to express on the dance floor, but I’ve already been impressed with JoJo Siwa‘s journey on the show. We saw her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson in fast-paced dances, and then a mature Argentine tango, and on “Disney Heroes Night” she was dashing as “Cinderella’s” Prince Charming, shaking up the show’s usually rigid gender expression. Watch her Viennese waltz above and read what the judges had to say about it below. SEE‘Dancing with...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brian Austin Green sparks a reaction with controversial DWTS scores

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have been leaving quite the impression on fans since their Dancing with the Stars debut, consistently being saved by the public vote. However, the judges haven't been as kind to them with their scores, having consistently placed them in the lower half of the pack.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Matt James Proves His Love for Rachael Kirkconnell With Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Excited for BF Matt James on "DWTS" Matt James handed out something sweeter than a rose. The former Bachelor lead took to Instagram to celebrate his girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell's 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 26. In true Matt style, the reality TV star shared an uber-romantic tribute to his leading lady, which only further proved their love is the real deal.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy